Genus (LON:GNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 39.80 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 1,826.16 ($22.96) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,709.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,798.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,424 ($17.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,155 ($27.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($21.77), for a total transaction of £345,628.77 ($434,643.83). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

