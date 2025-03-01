O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 5,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 42,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

O3 Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

