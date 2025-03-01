DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lifted by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $227,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

