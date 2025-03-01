Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
Evolution Mining Stock Down 15.3 %
CAHPF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
