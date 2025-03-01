Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBKM stock remained flat at $19.35 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.01.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

