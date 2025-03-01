Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 277 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Humana by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Humana by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 153,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Humana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.34.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

