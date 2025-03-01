GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,283,445.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

