Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,950 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEQT. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 403,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 599,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 236,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

HEQT stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

