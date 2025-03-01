Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

