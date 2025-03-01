Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 401 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Roblox by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $5,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,519,977.04. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,160,553 shares of company stock valued at $71,809,407. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

