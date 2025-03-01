Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 17,179 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 191.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

