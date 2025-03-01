Sims Investment Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for 0.7% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

TNA opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.46. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

