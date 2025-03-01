Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $43,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

