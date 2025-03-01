iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Declares Dividend of $0.11

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBHE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,689 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
