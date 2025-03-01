IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNI opened at $27.45 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Get IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.