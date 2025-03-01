Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.28. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 7,507 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.