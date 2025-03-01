Insider Buying: Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) insider William O’Keeffe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.69 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$568,800.00 ($353,291.93).

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

