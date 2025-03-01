Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after purchasing an additional 509,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

