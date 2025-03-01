Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Cut by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 802,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 427,831 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,530,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,694 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 254,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This trade represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Daiwa America cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
