NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

