Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

