Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

SYRE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 651,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,152. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYRE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.