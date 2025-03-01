Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 66.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

