Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 450,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,706. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $110.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

