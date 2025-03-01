RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.70 and last traded at $130.41. Approximately 1,379,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,685,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

