Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Increases By 233.3%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance
MYBUF stock remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
About Meyer Burger Technology
