Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Increases By 233.3%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

MYBUF stock remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.