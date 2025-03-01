Onefund LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Onefund LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Onefund LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3 %

DIS opened at $113.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.