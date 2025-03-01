OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.10. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

