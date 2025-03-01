Large Cap Stocks To Consider – February 27th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These companies usually have established market positions, stable earnings, and are considered less volatile compared to small or mid cap stocks, making them a staple in many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.40 on Thursday, hitting $122.88. 308,057,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,164,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $8.20 on Thursday, reaching $282.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,364,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,614,680. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $908.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $10.83 on Thursday, reaching $503.73. 32,628,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,358,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.62. The company has a market cap of $317.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 71,259,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,966,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 455.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,514,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,043,344. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $661.56. 8,386,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.07. 22,916,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,274,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.39.

