Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

