Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 7,712 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

