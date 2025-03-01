Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 725,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

