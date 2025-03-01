Sean Richardson Purchases 80,000 Shares of Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Stock

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX – Get Free Report) insider Sean Richardson bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$25,280.00 ($15,701.86).

The company has a market cap of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Vertex Minerals Limited engages in evaluation and exploration of minerals in New South Wales and Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and nickel. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Hill End project comprising 7 exploration licenses, a gold lease, and 10 mining leases located in the eastern Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

