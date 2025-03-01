Sean Richardson Purchases 80,000 Shares of Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Stock

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX – Get Free Report) insider Sean Richardson bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$25,280.00 ($15,701.86).
Vertex Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
About Vertex Minerals
