Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 470,739 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470,739 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $612,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,449,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

