Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,895 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $746,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $354.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $279.00 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

