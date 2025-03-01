Amanda Mandy Gourbault Sells 900 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 831,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,064. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Mandy Gourbault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

