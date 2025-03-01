Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,640,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,985 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,087,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.