Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,341,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 120,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $181.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.22. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

