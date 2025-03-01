JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

