Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $45.18 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 297,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

