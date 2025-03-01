Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 249.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.