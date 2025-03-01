Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 162.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

