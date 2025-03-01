Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

