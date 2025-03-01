Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at DA Davidson

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.09.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $312.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.14. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock worth $105,445,057. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

