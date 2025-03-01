Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Financial Survey

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and CI&T”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) N/A CI&T $2.23 billion 0.43 $26.55 million $0.13 55.00

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 0 0 0 0.00 CI&T 0 4 4 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CI&T has a consensus price target of $8.37, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Semantix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% CI&T 4.39% 9.55% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats Semantix on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

