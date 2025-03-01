Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $649,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,778 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 236,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 88,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

KEY stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

