iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Head to Head Comparison

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 13.31% 17.42% 11.85%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International $542.38 million 2.84 $62.44 million $1.29 21.36

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Sapiens International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iEntertainment Network and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sapiens International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Sapiens International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Summary

Sapiens International beats iEntertainment Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

