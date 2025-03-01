SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

