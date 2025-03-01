Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

