VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,937 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

