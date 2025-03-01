VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1588 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,937 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
